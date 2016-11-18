Peel take on Corinthians in Premier League’s big game

Corinthians can make it seven Canada Life Premier League wins in a row on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites have won their last six top-flight games to secure a first Cu-Plas Railway Cup spot in 36 years and shoot to the top of the division’s current form table.

Andy Thornton and Danny McMahon’s Ballafletcher outfit will be hoping to cement their place in the division’s top three with a good result against Peel this weekend.

The pair will meet in Colby with Peel’s Douglas Road pitch out of action until the start of next season (see story on page 66). Two late goals saw the westerners clinch a 6-4 win in the reverse fixture and another enthralling game should be on the cards, especially with the Sunset City side reeling from last weekend’s Old Firm defeat at the hands of Rushen.

St Mary’s will be hoping to keep the pressure on leaders St George’s with a good result away at Laxey.

The Saints did well to overcome a tricky DHSOB 4-2 at the Bowl last time out.

Laxey haven’t won in five, but have the potential on their day to cause an upset.

St George’s will be favourites to clinch three points from their clash away at third-from-bottom Colby.

The southerners boosted their top-flight survival hopes with a a big win over rock bottom Ayre last weekend, but will do well to avoid the 9-0 thumping they suffered in the reverse fixture.

Last season’s JCK Division Two champions Douglas Athletic can go along way to securing a second season in the Canada Life Premier League this weekend.

Brian Gartland’s Pinks host Ayre at Springfield Road knowing three points will take them to 14 for the season. Only three times in the CLPL’s nine-season history has this not been enough of a tally to stay up. With Ayre yet to pick up a point this season all signs point towards an Athletic win.

Rushen make the long trip to Ramsey on Saturday. The Spaniards should take the points in this one having won 5-1 at Croit Lowey in August.

DHSOB can add to Union Mills’ woes at Blackberry Lane. The Millers remain in the bottom two after their recent points deduction and conceding a last-minute winner to Douglas Athletic on Saturday.