Perfect stocking filler - for a fiver!

Football statisticians Eric Clague and Paul Hatton produced a superb 214-page book marking 125 years of football in the Isle of Man in 2012.

It is jam-packed with records, facts, historical pictures and interesting features covering local football from 1887 to the present day.

As a special offer for Christmas, the A4-sized books are for sale at a special offer price of £5 from reception at Isle of Man Newspapers on Peel Road, next to Pulrose Bridge.

The authors have kindly offered to make a donation to Hospice IoM in memory of Sam Kenny from the proceeds.