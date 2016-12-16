Potential banana skin for challengers Braddan

Promotion hopefuls Braddan face a potential banana skin in JCK Division Two this weekend when they travel to resurgent Marown.

The Swans currently trail league leaders Douglas Royal by four points but crucially have a game in hand.

A mid-season wobble by the Victoria Road side threatened to derail their so far impressive campaign, but Will Smith’s men have regrouped and recorded fine wins over Pulrose United and Castletown recently to reignite the charge for glory.

Marown will be no pushovers though, as Dave Brew’s men have well and truly put a poor start to the season behind them and now lie only five points outside the top four, thanks largely to four successive wins.

That run was narrowly ended by Castletown last weekend so they will be hoping to bounce straight back.

Leaders Royal will be favourites to collect all three points on offer when they host Governor’s Athletic but the latter will go into the game buoyed by having completed their first ever league double when beating Michael Utd last time out.

Onchan v Gymns also promises to be an intriguing affair. The visitors romped to a 9-1 win over Malew last Saturday but the Os are one of this year’s standout teams so will fancy their chances.

Likewise, fourth-placed Castletown will be odds-on to defeat bottom-of-the-table Michael at Balleira Road, while the same could be said of RYCOB at lowly Malew.

Douglas and District impressed against Youthie last week and will be hoping to repeat that against Pulrose.