Potential title decider in JCK Division Two

There’s a huge game taking place in JCK Division Two this weekend which could have a big impact on the destination of the title and promotion.

The match in question sees Castletown journey to the capital to face title favourites Braddan. The reverse fixture was one of the standout contests of the season so far when, in September, the Swans crushed 10-man Town on their own turf 11-1 to send out a massive statement of intent to their rivals. Since that thumping defeat though, Castletown have regrouped and steadily found their way past team after team before recently returning to the top of the table to keep themselves right in the promotion mix.

A weekend off last Saturday allowed Douglas Royal to take over at the top ahead of Braddan and Onchan one point back and Town a further point adrift. All signs point to this being a much closer affair and should be a good one to watch,

Royal with fancy their chances of extending their stay at the league summit when they host RYCOB at Ballafletcher. It’s been an inconsistent season for Youthie but they can push any team on their day, althoughm Royal will be favourites to claim three points.

Foxdale’s campaign has floundered in recent weeks but they will be odds on to claim victory away at lowly Malew, while Marown’s good run should continue at home to Governor’s Athletic.

Elsewhere, bottom-of-the-table Michael host Pulrose and Douglas and District host Gymns.