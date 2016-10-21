Potentially pivotal weekend in Div Two

The fixtures computer - also known as Tony Mepham - has thrown up several intriguing clashes in JCK Division Two this weekend.

Arguably taking top billing is the clash at Billy Goat Park between Foxdale and Castletown, two of the sides gunning for promotion and possibly the league title.

Only three points separate second-placed Foxdale and fourth-placed Town, but the latter have a game in hand and will know that they can’t really afford to hand this weekend’s hosts the initiative.

Foxdale bounced back from their recent defeat to Pulrose by hammering Governor’s Athletic last time out while Town are on a run of four successive victories so both teams should be confident of claiming a win this weekend, therefore expect this one to be tight.

League leaders Braddan face a potential banana skin when they travel to the Nivison Stadium to take on a resurgent Onchan side.

While the Os lost narrowly to Castletown last week, their recent form has been superb so they may fancy their chances of an upset.

Not content with those two interesting contests, there’s also a potentially good game taking place at Scoill ree Goree where RYCOB face in-form Pulrose. Youthie’s fine start to the season has come undone recently with three successive defeats while Pully are on a good run, but home advantage could prove crucial.

Douglas and District will be favourites to get the better of Michael, while lowly Malew host Marown and Governor’s visit Gymns.