Promoted sides battle it out in the top flight

Saturday football returns to the Canada Life Premier League and JCK Division Two after a brief break for the Manx Festival of Motorcycling.

The leagues resumed on Tuesday evening with a raft of intriguing results (see above and left), and this weekend throws up a few interesting clashes.

All eyes will be on Peel to see how they respond to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of St Mary’s, and they will be favourites to bounce back when they visit Union Mills.

DHSOB are a bit of an unknown quantity this season but recorded their first win of the season in style with a 9-2 drubbing of Ayre which will give them renewed confidence ahead of their clash with St George’s, but reigning champions Geordies should prove too strong.

An interesting battle takes place in the south of the island where the two promoted sides - Colby and Douglas Athletic - go head-to-head at the Station Fields, with both sides knowing that these are the types of games they need to win if they are to stave off relegation.

Elsewhere, Peel’s conquerors St Mary’s host Ramsey at the Bowl while Laxey travel to Ayre United and St John’s head to Ballafletcher to face Corinthians.

There’s a potentially huge clash taking place in JCK Division Two where the top two sides go head-to-head, namely leaders Braddan heading south to take on a Castletown side one place below them in the table.

Another good battle could be on the cards at Scoill ree Gorree where RYCOB entertain in-form Douglas Royal, while Foxdale will be hoping to bounce back from their shock defeat to Douglas and District when they host Malew.

Elsewhere in the second division, D&D are aiming to claim another big scalp when they head to Gymns, while Pulrose Utd host Michael Utd and Marown head to Bemahague to take on Governor’s Athletic.