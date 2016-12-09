Pulrose aim to halt Royal’s winning run

League leaders Douglas Royal face a tricky test this weekend when they travel to rivals Pulrose United in JCK Division Two on Saturday.

The Whites lead the way in the second tier by a point after edging past RYCOB by the odd goal in seven last week and they will be favourites to win again this time out. Pully, though, could well make life difficult for the Ballafletcher side having lost only once at home all season. That being said, the Springfield Road side will certainly have to improve their defending from the reverse fixture in September when they shipped 10 goals against the Craig Dolman-inspired Royals.

There’s an intriguing battle in store at Billy Goat Park where third-placed Onchan are the visitors to Foxdale in a match which could go either way. Having won their previous five games in a row, form certainly favours the Os but Foxdale romped to a 9-2 victory when the sides last met,

With second-placed Braddan enjoying a week off, Onchan could go level on points with the Swans should they win, whereas Foxdale could move up to third if results go their way.

The result in question is at the Stadium where the team currently fourth, Castletown, will be aiming to bounce back from defeat to Braddan last time out when they take on in-form Marown. This one could go either way. Gymns will be favourites to get the better of Malew in Tromode while Douglas and District aim to upset RYCON at Scoill Ree Gorree while Governor’s Athletic host Michael Utd.