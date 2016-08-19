Pulrose and Braddan battle it out for early supremacy in Div Two

The fixtures computer has thrown up some potentially tasty clashes in JCK Division Two this weekend.

One of the matches of the day could well be at Springfield Road where early leaders Pulrose United take on the side tipped by many for league glory this season, Braddan.

With Andy Glover leading the line, the Swans are expected to lead the charge for the title but Pully got their season off to a flier with a thumping 13-2 win over Governor’s Athletic so should be full of confidence.

The dark horses this season are Foxdale who face a tricky battle at home to Douglas Royal, two teams aiming for silverware. A win for either side could set the platform for a good season.

RYCOB and Marown both lost their opening games and will therefore be desperate to claim the spoils when they meet at Scoill ree Gorree on Saturday, while there’s a double header at Noble’s Park where Onchan play Douglas and District and Governor’s Athletic ‘host’ Castletown, while Michael United travel to Gymns.