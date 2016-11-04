Quartet battle it out for top spot in Division Two

Any one of four teams could find themselves top of the table in JCK Division Two come Saturday evening.

Only two points cover the leading quartet in the second tier, with Braddan still leading the way on goal difference from Foxdale but Castletown now just a single point behind and Douglas Royal a further point adrift.

The top two sides shared the spoils at Victoria Road last Saturday thanks to Andy Glover’s last-gasp penalty to maintain Braddan’s unbeaten start to the season, but the Swans face another potentially tricky test this weekend when they host Gymns.

Having been denied late on in their last outing, Foxdale will be hoping to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they travel to Crosby to face the league’s Jekyll and Hyde sides - Marown - at the Memorial Playing Fields.

RYCOB suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Governor’s Athletic last Saturday to leave them mid-table and they will be hard-pushed to bounce back this weekend when they travel to in-form Castletown who will be hoping to go top of the table.

Youthie’s conquerors Governor’s have Pulrose United in their sights this time around and may fancy their chances at Bemahague given that Pully lost to RYCOB in their previous outing two weeks ago.

Elsewhere in the division, Onchan and Douglas Royal will be favourites to win their respective matches, with the Os travelling to Michael United and the Whites entertaining bottom-of-the-table Malew.