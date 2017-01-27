Race for division’s runner-up spot takes centre stage

The race for the title of ‘Best of the rest’ in the Canada Life Premier League takes centre stage this Saturday.

St George’s 15-point lead at the top of the standings looks a pretty comfortable one with only half a dozen games or so of the league season left.

Although the destination of the title seems pretty certain, the scramble as to who will finish as Geordies’ nearest challengers looks set to run to the end of the campaign with only a couple points separating the next three in the standings.

Corinthians, who are the only side to inflict defeat on Chris Bass Sr’s men so far this term, currently sit in fourth on 37 points, but have played a couple of games less than their rivals.

The Whites travel to already relegated Ayre on Saturday in what should be a straight-forward win for the Ballafletcher outfit.

Two points above Corinthians in the standings are Rushen and St Mary’s.

The former have played a couple more than most and travel to St George’s this Saturday in a tasty-looking fixture. The Spaniards have lost only once since the start of November, but will face a tough task against a Geordies side that continue to grind out the results.

St Mary’s performances have dipped a little in recent weeks, but they will be favourites to land all three points from their trip to second-bottom Union Mills at the weekend.

Mills’ relegation rivals Ramsey will be eyeing some points for their survival fund on Saturday.

The northerners, who are seven points ahead of Mills, travel to Douglas Athletic having shared the spoils with the Pinks in the reverse fixture.

Colby are also not completely out of the relegation woods. The southerners host St John’s this weekend in a game the visitors will be favourites to edge after good performances against St Mary’s and St George’s in recent weeks.

Another good contest looks in prospect at Blackberry Lane as Old Boys host Peel. The pair are level on points in the standings and the return game ended in a 1-0 victory to Old Boys.

Peel have had more game time recently which, coupled with the fact Ash Webster is in form, may give them the edge this time out.