Railway Cup shoot-out in Premier League this week

The scramble for the Cu-Plas Railway Cup’s remaining two places takes centre stage in the Canada Life Premier League on Saturday.

Incredibly with only one round of matches to go to count, six teams still remain in with a mathematical chance of joining St George’s and St Mary’s in December 3’s semi-finals.

Rushen and Peel are currently in possession of the final two qualifying spots. Both know a win on Saturday would go a long way to sealing their place in the Yuletide competition.

The Spaniards, travel to a Old Boys side that still have an outside chance of cup spot, while Old Firm rivals Peel take on Ramsey at the Bowl on Saturday evening.

Old Boys require other results to go their way if they are to sneak fourth spot, but have won their last three including notable results over St John’s and Peel. This will be a tough test for Paul Jones’s Croit Lowey outfit.

Peel should also be weary of their northern opponents who held Laxey to a 3-3 draw last time out.

That result struck a blow, if not quite a fatal one, to the Miners’ Railway Cup hopes and they now need a comfortable win over St John’s on Saturday to be in with any chance of being in the top four at the campaign’s halfway point.

The Johnners also still remain in contention, but were beaten by Old Boys on Friday evening and will need to bounce back quickly if they are to qualify.

The team coming up nicely on the rails are Corinthians. The Whites still have three games left to play to count. Six points from their encounters with Douglas Athletic (who they play on Saturday) St Mary’s and Union Mills would see them home and hosed.

The top two are also in action on Saturday. St Mary’s, whose undefeated start to the season came to an end at the weekend, travel to Colby, while leaders St George’s host Union Mills.