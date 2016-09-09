Referee shortage means only two games go ahead in Manx Shield

A full round of Manx Shield games was set for this week, but a combination of circumstances has led to two being postponed.

Surviving are Western Vikings’s game with Emerging Nomads at QEII in Peel and reigning champions Southern Nomads’ match with club-mates Noa Nomads at King William’s College.

Vikings won the corresponding fixture last season 34-19 and the Peel men have been working hard over the last few weeks playing a Town v Country game last Saturday. Emerging Nomads have conversely been a little quiet and judging by noise alone, Vikings start as favourites. Big second row Liam Sweeney bagged a hat-trick in last week’s match and stand-off Ryan Burke also picked up two. With these men appearing to be in form Nomads will have a little work to do.

Western Vikings are looking to increase their squad size - training is at 6.30pm on a Wednesdays, tucked away behind the swimming pool. Alternatively, contact coach Paul Gale via the club’s Facebook page.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division One

Douglas v Manchester @ Port-e-Chee ko tbc

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two

Dukinfield v Vagabonds @ Dukinfield

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Ramsey v Mossley Hill @ Mooragh Park ko 2pm

Women’s NC North One

Vagabonds v Altrincham Kersal

@ Ballafletcher ko 2.30pm

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield

W’Vikings v E’Nomads @ QEII Peel ko 2.15pm

PDMS S’ Nomads v Noa Nomads

@ KWC ko 2.15pm