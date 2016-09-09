Referee shortage means only two games go ahead in Manx Shield

Vagabonds took on Winnington Park in South Lancashire and Cheshire Division Two last weekend

Vagabonds took on Winnington Park in South Lancashire and Cheshire Division Two last weekend

0
Have your say

A full round of Manx Shield games was set for this week, but a combination of circumstances has led to two being postponed.

Surviving are Western Vikings’s game with Emerging Nomads at QEII in Peel and reigning champions Southern Nomads’ match with club-mates Noa Nomads at King William’s College.

Vikings won the corresponding fixture last season 34-19 and the Peel men have been working hard over the last few weeks playing a Town v Country game last Saturday. Emerging Nomads have conversely been a little quiet and judging by noise alone, Vikings start as favourites. Big second row Liam Sweeney bagged a hat-trick in last week’s match and stand-off Ryan Burke also picked up two. With these men appearing to be in form Nomads will have a little work to do.

Western Vikings are looking to increase their squad size - training is at 6.30pm on a Wednesdays, tucked away behind the swimming pool. Alternatively, contact coach Paul Gale via the club’s Facebook page.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division One

Douglas v Manchester @ Port-e-Chee ko tbc

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two

Dukinfield v Vagabonds @ Dukinfield

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Ramsey v Mossley Hill @ Mooragh Park ko 2pm

Women’s NC North One

Vagabonds v Altrincham Kersal

@ Ballafletcher ko 2.30pm

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield

W’Vikings v E’Nomads @ QEII Peel ko 2.15pm

PDMS S’ Nomads v Noa Nomads

@ KWC ko 2.15pm

Back to the top of the page