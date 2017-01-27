Royal aiming to extend their lead at the top

There are several intriguing matches on offer in JCK Division Two this weekend as a full programme of league football takes place.

Leaders Douglas Royal face a potential banana skin in their quest for promotion and the title as they travel to in-form Marown.

The Whites top the table by four points - albeit having played a game more than second-placed Braddan - and gave an excellent account for themselves against DHSOB in the FA Cup last weekend, pushing the Premier League side all the way before crashing out on penalties. Marown have won five out of their last six games so will go into this contest full of confidence, but Royal should prove too strong for them on the day.

Elsewhere, another interesting game could be in store at Springfield Road where Pulrose United host Foxdale hoping to scupper the visitors’ hopes of finishing in the top two.

Pully pulled off something of a shock result in the reverse fixture when winning 4-1 so Foxdale will be eager to avenge that loss.

There’s a southern derby at The Stadium where Castletown will be hoping to reignite their somewhat faltering season with victory against Malew in a game that could go either way.

Town lost to Douglas and District last time out and the Noble’s Park outfit will be hoping to pull off another shock this weekend when they travel to Braddan.

Elsewhere, there’s also a derby at Bemahague between Governor’s Athletic v Onchan, while RYCOB host Gymns in the north.