Royal and Onchan aiming to pull off FA Cup shocks

Two of JCK Division Two’s promotion contenders will be aiming to spring a surprise in Saturday’s Friends Provident International FA Cup ties.

Current second-tier leaders Douglas Royal have been paired with Douglas High School Old Boys in one of the weekend’s 10 preliminary round ties.

Royal have been in good form this campaign, losing only twice as they’ve propelled themselves to the top of the league ladder.

Mid-table top-flight Old Boys haven’t had a game since they lost to Douglas Athletic on December 14 and might be a bit rusty against their Ballafletcher hosts who scored a good 7-2 win over Castletown on Saturday.

Division Two side Onchan’s top-four push has lost a little momentum in recent weeks thanks to postponements and a defeat at the hands of RYCOB.

This week David Rees’s Os host Premier League side Ramsey in what should be a good cup tie at the Nivison.

The Yellows have only lost once at home this campaign, and will sniff a cup-set against a Ramsey side that is third-bottom in the Premier League.

There’s a couple of intriguing all-top flight affairs.

Laxey host Corinthians, while Union Mills welcome Colby to Garey Mooar.

The Miners and the Whites have shared a win apiece in their two league encounters this season, suggesting this one might need extra-time to decide a victor.

Mills and Colby looks equally finely poised.

The game will act as a pre-cursor to the two teams’ forthcoming Premier League double header, the results of which will go a long way to determining who extends their stay in the top flight beyond the end of the campaign.

Union Mills defence is the joint second most porous in the division and this might just give Colby the edge in this tie.

Last season’s beaten finalists St George’s start their cup campaign away at Ayre United.

The latter’s relegation from the top flight was confirmed with defeat by St John’s at the weekend. The Tangerines will be fearing a double-figure loss like they have suffered in the pair’s two league meetings.