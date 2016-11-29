Sad death of ex-island midfielder Sam

The Manx football community is mourning the loss of former Isle of Man FA midfielder Sam Kenny who died during the early hours of Monday.

Sam was born in Belfast in 1960 and played for Bangor, Glentoran and Crusaders before moving to the island. He played for DHSOB, Gymns, Pulrose and St Mary’s winning the Grand Slam twice.

Kenny, who managed St Mary’s to the FA Cup in 2014, played 27 times for the Isle of Man FA representative side between 1983 and 1997.

