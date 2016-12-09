Saints dominate latest TotW

The latest Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week is a Railway Cup special after the semi-finals of the Yuletide competition took centre-stage at the weekend.

Boxing Day will be all Saints day this year after St George’s and St Mary’s edged past Peel and Corinthians in their respective last-four clashes on Saturday afternoon.

As such the latest Team of the Week is predictably dominated by Saints players, with no fewer than eight making up the hypothetical XI.

Bucking that trend though is Peel’s up-and-coming talented goalkeeper Owen Dawson who dons the TotW gloves after producing several impressive saves during the Sunset City side’s narrow defeat to Geordies, preventing the defending champions from winning by a wider margin at the Station Fields.

Lining up in front of the Peel youngster is a formidable-looking five-man defence made up entirely of Saints players, namely Geordies trio Johnny Myers, Adam Long and Sean Quaye alongside St Mary’s defensive duo Tony Cain and Alex Harrison.

At the aged of just 16, Long produced an assured man-of-the-match performance in the heart of Geordies defence in the south of the island, successfully shutting out Golden Boot favourite Ashley Webster.

The more experienced pairing of Myers and Quaye were in typically dominant form as they led by example from the back to see off the spirited challenge of the westerners.

Likewise Harrison and Cain impressed at the back for St Mary’s, Cain setting the Saints on their way with the opening goal during an entertaining 3-2 victory over in-form Corinthians at the Bowl while Harrison gave a typically solid performance alongside him.

Just missing out on a place in the latest Team of the Week is Peel’s centre-back pairing of Adam Cregeen and Dominic McGreevy who excelled against St George’s.

Harrison’s team-mate Sam Gelling also shone in that game at the Bowl and subsequently takes his place in a three-man midfield along with Corinthians duo Josh Ridings and Dan Simpson.

Gelling produced a busy display in the heart of midfield, setting up numerous St Mary’s attacks whilst also thwarting several of the Whites’ forays forward.

Ridings has been one of this season’s standout players and once again caught the eye of Eric Clague’s expert player ratings panel, grabbing a goal in a lively display at the Bowl.

Simpson also made a big contribution to that match at the Stadium, laying on the assist for Ridings’ goal and causing havoc with his long throw-ins during a tidy performance against the Saints.

Providing the main difference between the two sides was Steven Priestnal after the St Mary’s striker netted twice to fire the hosts into the final and he duly takes his place in the TotW line-up.

Slotting in alongside him is his Isle of Man team-mate Calum Morrissey who continued his return from a long-term injury with a fine showing against Peel, almost getting his name on the scoresheet only to see his goal disallowed.

Claiming the referee honours this week is Andy Lodge who impressed with the whistle in the middle of the Peel v St George’s game in Colby.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

RAILWAY CUP SPECIAL

Goalkeeper

Owen Dawson (Peel)

Defence

Johnny Myers (St George’s)

Alex Harrison (St Mary’s)

Adam Long (St George’s)

Sean Quaye (St George’s)

Tony Cain (St Mary’s)

Midfield

Sam Gelling (St Mary’s)

Josh Ridings (Corinthians)

Dan Simpson (Corinthians)

Attack

Calum Morrissey (St George’s)

Steven Priestnal (St Mary’s)

Referee

Andy Lodge (Peel v (St George’s)