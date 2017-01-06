Saints looking to stretch lead as Ayre face the drop

The Canada Life Premier League returns after its three-week festive break this weekend.

Saturday’s six games carry a host of implications from top to bottom of the division.

Leaders and recent Railway Cup champions St George’s can open up a 12-point lead at the head of the standings if results go their way.

Geordies host a Ramsey side that was beaten 8-0 in the reverse fixture, while nearest challengers St Mary’s host third-placed Corinthians in arguably the game of the day.

The latter set of Saints will have been heartened by their performance in Boxing Day’s final, but will know they need to get three points from Saturday’s clash if Geordies aren’t to run away with a seventh straight Premier League title in a row.

St Mary’s beat the Whites 3-2 in the Railway Cup semi-finals and this one should be equally close.

Corinthians will be eager to make ammends for a lacklustre performance on that day and overhaul the Bowl hosts as Geordies’ closest rivals in the standings.

Bottom side Ayre United’s long-expected relegation from can be confirmed this week.

A 19th defeat of the season against St John’s would leave the Tangerines, who were hit by a three-point deduction earlier in the campaign, 14 points adrift of safety with only four league games left to play.

Who will join Ayre in the second tier next season is up for debate.

Union Mills currently sit in the league’s other ejector seat, 10 points behind Ramsey.

Mills play Rushen this week in a game the latter will be favourites to clinch the points from.

Colby sit one place and one point above Ramsey. They face Peel this week in the Station Fields derby hoping to replicate the performance that saw them secure a point in September’s reverse fixture.

Fellow promoted side Douglas Athletic’s top-flight tenure looks set for another season, their current total of 17 points keeping them 15 clear of the bottom two.

The Pinks host Laxey this time out hoping to avoid the 10-0 drubbing they suffered at Glen Road in the second month of the season.