Seven debut in last TotW of 2016

The 17th Team of the Week of the Canada Life Premier League campaign is awash with newcomers.

In total seven make their seasonal bow in the last hypothetical XI of the year.

The weekend’s five top-flight games threw up some shock results, none more so than at Glen Road where Colby beat a Laxey side that started the day 20 points better off in the standings.

Three of the Moonlighters that impressed in the 3-1 win over their hosts, defender Carl Hickey, midfielder Martin Moore and striker Jordan Primrose-Smith, make it into the line-up.

Hickey earns his first TotW call-up of the term after bagging a goal and impressing at the back for the southerners at they moved 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Joining Hickey in the TotW’s back four are fellow first-timers Stuart Monks (Douglas Athletic) and Jake Garvey (St George’s), plus Ramsey full-back Jordan Kelly who makes his second TotW of the term.

Monks was one of DAFC’s top performers as the Pinks triumphed 2-1 at DHSOB in another of the day’s surprise results.

Centre-back Monks was among those manning the defensive barricades as Old Boys pushed for a leveller.

Former Laxey youngster Garvey shone at left back as Geordies beat Peel 3-0 to open up a nine-point gap at the head of the division.

Kelly was Ramsey’s best player as they drew 2-2 with Ayre in the northern derby at Ballacloan.

Behind them claiming the side’s coveted number one jersey is DAFC’s Matty Quirk who produced a number of brave stops as the Pinks beat DHSOB.

Slotting in alongside the industrious Moore in midfield are two players with plenty of TotW experience this season.

St George’s Jack McVey makes earns his fifth call-up of the campaign after a classy performance and a man-of-the-match showing against Peel.

St Mary’s youngster Mathew Rennie makes his fourth TotW outing of the term after he impressed for the Railway Cup finalists in Saturday’s dramatic 3-3 draw at Rushen.

Primrose-Smith, who was also among the scorers for the southerners as they beat Laxey, slots into a three-man attack alongside debutants Dean Tate (Ayre) and Ryan Crawley (Rushen).

Tate bagged a brace, including a 90th-minute equaliser, as the Tangerines secured their first point of the season at the 19th attempt against Ramsey.

Substitute Crawley was also at the double at the weekend netting twice as the Spaniards came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with St Mary’s at Croit Lowey.

Referee honours go to Stuart Kneen, who impressed with the whistle in Colby’s win over Laxey.

Team of the Week 17/12/16

GK: Matty Quirk (DAFC)TotW apps this season: 1

Defence: Jordan Kelly (Ramsey) TotW apps: 2

Stuart Monks (DAFC)TotW apps: 1

Carl Hickey (Colby)TotW apps: 1

Jake Garvey (St George’s)TotW apps: 1

Midfield: Jack McVey (St George’s)TotW apps: 5

Martin Moore (Colby)TotW apps: 1

Mathew Rennie (St Mary’s)TotW apps: 4

Attack: Dean Tate (Ayre)TotW apps: 1

Ryan Crawley (Rushen)TotW apps: 1

Jordan Primrose-Smith (Colby)TotW apps: 2

Ref: Start Kneen (Laxey v Colby) RotW apps: 2