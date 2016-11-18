Seven debutants in latest TotW

The latest Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week has a fresh look to it with more than half the line-up making their seasonal bow.

Rushen goalkeeper Dean Kearns is among the hypothetical XI’s seven first-timers having impressed in United’s 2-1 win over Peel.

It was the Spaniards’ first Old Firm triumph since 2013 and saw the southeners leapfrog their rivals in the Canada Life Premier League standings.

Kearns’s back three in a Conte-esque 3-4-3 are also all 2016-17 debutants. Stephen Corlett was one of Corinthians’ top performers as they beat Laxey 4-1 at Ballafletcher.

St Mary’s Karl Clark slots in alongside Rushen stalwart Chris Shimmin in the backline. Clark was Man of the Match as the Saints closed to within two points of St George’s at the top of the Premier League by beating DHSOB 4-2 at the Bowl.

Rushen’s Mr Versatile, Shimmin, helped Rushen land their first victory over Peel in nine encounters.

The four-man midfield have all been called up to the TotW already this campaign bar one player.

That is Corinthians’ Ruairi Mooney who earns his maiden spurs after netting twice in the Whites’ win over Laxey, their ninth victory in a row.

At the other end of the scale St John’s Andrew Chadwick makes his fourth TotW appearance of the season. The Johnners midfielder continued his fine recent run of form in front of goal as Ramsey were beaten 4-1 at Mullen-e-Cloie.

Also troubling the scorersat the weekend was St Mary’s midfield dynamo Mathew Rennie. The Commonwealth Youth Games silver medal winning boxer hit a brace in the Saints triumph over Old Boys.

Filling the TotW’s final midfield berth this week is Douglas Athletic’s Darren Shields.

The Pinks’ winger helped break down a stubborn Union Mills backline as Athletic triumphed 2-1 at Garey Mooar thanks to an injury time winner from Will Penhallurick.

The three-pronged attack netted nine goals between them on Saturday afternoon,

Grabbing the lion’s share of these was Colby striker Jordan Primrose-Smith who netted five goals in the southerners 10-2 win at bottom side Ayre.

Also making the long trip north worthwhile was Jordan Edge who bagged a brace in the victory that moved Chris McKenna’s side five points clear of the bottom two.

Rushen’s two-goal man Stephen Riding, who completes this week’s line-up, proved the Spaniards’ match winner against Old Firm rivals Peel.

Taking the Referee of the Week honours for the first time this season is Gerry Thomson who took charge of St John’s win over Ramsey.

Team of the Week 12/11/16

Goalkeeper:

Dean Kearns (Rushen) TotW apps this season: 1

Defence:

Ste Corlett (Corinthians) TotW apps: 1

Karl Clark (St Mary’s)TotW apps: 1

Chris Shimmin (Rushen)TotW apps: 1

Midfield:

Mattie Rennie (St Mary’s)TotW apps: 3

Darren Shields (Douglas Ath)TotW apps: 2

Andrew Chadwick (St John’s)TotW apps: 4

Ruairi Mooney (Corinthians)TotW apps: 1

Attack:

Jordan Edge (Colby)TotW apps: 1

Jordan Primrose-Smith (Colby)TotW apps: 1

Stephen Riding (Rushen)TotW apps: 2

Referee:

Gerry Thomson (St John’s v Ramsey)

RotW apps: 1