Six-goal Webster leads TotW

The 11th Team of the Week of the Canada Life Premier League campaign sees two of the division’s stalwarts making their seasonal debut.

St John’s goalkeeper Damyan Petkov and St George’s full-back Julian Ringham both pick up their maiden TotW stripes of the term after impressing in Saturday’s latest round of top-flight matches.

Petkov helped the 10-man Johnners earn a point in a 3-3 draw with Laxey after Sam Ingham was sent off at Glen Road, while Ringham was one of Geordies star turns as they beat Union Mills 9-2 at Glencrutchery Road.

Slotting in alongside Ringham in the TotW’s back four are Alex Harrison (St Mary’s), Chris Cannell (Corinthians) and Martin King (DHSOB).

September Player of the Month Harrison makes his fifth TotW outing of the season after impressing in the Saints’ backline during their 4-1 win at Colby.

Cannell was one of Corinthians’ top performers as the Whites kept their Railway Cup qualification bid alive with a 5-2 win at Douglas Athletic.

King continued his recent fine form in the heart of the Old Boys’ defence as they all but ended Rushen’s Railway Cup hopes with a thumping 5-1 win at Blackberry Lane.

King’s Old Boys team-mate Josh Thomas forms a three-man midfield with St George’s winger Chris Bass Jr and St John’s Andrew Chadwick.

The latter was man of the match for the Johnners at the weekend netting two goals and then shining at the back for the Saints after Ingham’s dismissal.

Wing wizard Bass Jr was one of the Millers’ main tormentors on Saturday edging out Corinthians in-form wideman Josh Ridings and DHSOB’s Gary Quirk for a place in this week’s hypothetical XI.

Up front the team’s three-pronged attack managed 10 goals between them at the weekend.

Grabbing the lion’s share of these goals was Peel striker Ashley Webster who netted a double hat-trick against former club Ramsey as the westerners triumphed 9-2 at the Bowl on Saturday evening.

This takes his tally for the league season to 18 despite only scoring in three games.

Laxey’s Shaun Kelly and St Mary’s Darren Hudgeon both netted braces in their side’s respective games with St John’s and Colby to secure their places in the line-up.

Claiming the Referee of the Week honours for a third time this season is Andy Lodge who impressed with the whistle during St Mary’s win at Colby.

Team of the Week 29/10/16

Goalkeeper: Damyan Petkov (St John’s)

TotW apps this season 1:

Defence: Martin King (DHSOB) TotW apps: 2

Alex Harrison (St Mary’s)TotW apps: 5

Chris Cannell (Corinthians)TotW apps: 2

Julian Ringham (St George’s)TotW apps: 1

Midfield:

Chris Bass Jr (St George’s)TotW apps: 4

Andrew Chadwick (St John’s)TotW apps: 2

Josh Thomas (DHSOB)TotW apps: 4

Attack:

Darren Hudgeon (DHSOB)TotW apps: 3

Shaun Kelly (Laxey)TotW apps: 3

Ashley Webster (Peel)TotW apps: 2

Referee:

Andrew Lodge (Colby v St Mary’s)RotW apps: 3