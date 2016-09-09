Some big games in the top flight this weekend

Two of the Canada Life Premier League’s current top four go head-to-head at Glen Road on Saturday.

Fourth-place Laxey host second-place St George’s in one of the games of the day.

Geordies have made another impressive start to their latest title defence, winning all four games, scoring 33 and conceding only five.

Chris Bass Sr’s men have averaged more than eight goals a game without star strikers Ciaran McNulty and Calum Morrissey who remain sidelined for this weekend’s encounter. The likes of Chris Bass Jr, Sam Caine and the versatile Johnny Myers have stepped up to the plate in the duo’s absence scoring 21 between them.

The Glencrutchery Road outfit’s frontline will be further boosted this week by the return of youngster Joe Quayle, who missed last weekend’s win over DHSOB with a dead leg, and Furo Davies who continued his return to fitness with 60 minutes last week. Sean Quaye remains available despite being sent off against DHSOB.

Laxey too have hit the goal trail this season and are the league’s second highest scorers behind St George’s with 25. This is thanks in large to a14-2 mauling of Ayre last time out.

With the Miners’ new signings Shaun Kelly, Jamie Callister and Christian Penswick beginning to settle in their new surroundings, Steve Moran’s men will be hoping for a closer scoreline than the 9-0 defeat suffered in the corresponding fixture last season.

Vying with this match for top billing are the games between Ramsey and Union Mills and Rushen and Corinthians.

Ramsey’s young side have yet to get off the mark this season, but may fancy their chances against a Millls team that has flirted with the drop the last few campaigns.

Rushen have made a solid start to the term, but will face a tough test against a slick-looking Corinthians side that have won their last couple.

Elsewhere DHSOB will hoping to pick up their second win of the season when they face promoted Colby, while St Mary’s put their 100 per cent record on the line when they host Robbie Prescott’s St John’s at the Bowl.

The week’s final game sees a Ayre side that has shipped 48 goals in five games take on title contenders Peel.