Southern derby lights up FA Cup preliminary round

There’s the small matter of southern bragging rights at stake this weekend when Rushen United and Castletown go head-to-head in the Friends Provident FA Cup.

In what is arguably one of the standout ties of the preliminary round, tensions will be high at Croit Lowey as the Spaniards host the Mets in the first meeting between the two sides for exactly three years. In 2014, the teams played out a cracking rollercoaster match as they shared the spoils in a 4-4 draw in the Premier League.

Since then, the Reds have been relegated but have regrouped, made significant improvements both on and off the pitch and are now vying for promotion back to the top flight.

With Rushen flying high in fourth place in the Premier League, it’s hard to look past the Spaniards claiming victory this weekend, but form often goes out of the window in derbies and Town will be desperate to bounce back from their defeat to Douglas Royal last time out.

Elsewhere in the prelim round, there’s an interesting all-Premier League clash at the Bowl where St Mary’s host St John’s in a battle of the Saints. Currently lying second in the top flight, St Mary’s were dealt a blow to their title hopes when they were edged out by Corinthians last time out, so they will be keen to get back to winning ways straight away.

St John’s will be no pushovers and go into the game in confident mood having thrashed Ayre United 8-1 on Saturday to seal the Tangerine’s relegation. Having said that, the two sides met in the league just a few weeks ago when St Mary’s ran out 7-1 winners so the hosts will certainly begin as favourites.

A close game could be in store at Balleira Road where Michael United host Governor’s Athletic in an all-Division Two affair. The home side remain without a win so far this season but this game gives them a decent opportunity to correct that statistic and possibly reignite their season. However, Governor’s have won their last two games and will be confident of extending that run.

Douglas Athletic will be favourites to progress to the first round proper as they travel to second division outfit Malew, likewise defending champions Peel make the trip to Tromode to face Gymns.