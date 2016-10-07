St John’s v Colby kicks off the top-flight weekend

The first Friday evening game of the Canada Life Premier League season takes place this week.

St John’s are hosting Colby under the bright lights of Mullen-e-Cloie in what should be a decent contest between the two sides.

The Johnners will start the match as favourites as they sit six places and nine points better off in the top-flight standings than their opponents from down the Ballamodha.

If other results go their way a draw would be enough to lift Chris McKenna’s men out of the drop zone, but they have only scored three goals on their travels thus far.

On Saturday, early pacesetters St Mary’s return to action after a couple of weeks off.

The Saints will be keen to keep their early-season momentum going with three points from the visit of third-bottom Union Mills. Kevin Middleton’s side will be boosted by the return of influential skipper Alex Harrison, who has returned from a trip to America, and should beat a Mills side who have only won once this season.

Geordies will remain top of the standings no matter what the result of their trip to Rushen.

The Spaniards have the ability to burst the Saints’ 100 per cent bubble, but with injured strike duo Calum Morrissey and Ciaran McNulty rumoured to be back in the selection mix expect an away win.

Another good game looks in prospect at the Station Fields, Colby where temporary residents Peel host DHSOB. The westerners need to keep winning to ensure they book their place in the Railway Cup semi-finals.

Old Boys battled hard against fellow Cup contenders Laxey last weekend and will be no pushovers for Steve Falconer’s team.

Corinthians are one of those teams set to pounce if Peel drop points. The Whites return to action this week at home to bottom side Ayre after two weeks off to mourn the loss of club captain Louis Thornton.

The hosts should be favourites for the points in what will be a poignant match at Ballafletcher.

Ramsey and Douglas Athletic go head-to-head at Ballacloan with both teams looking to add to their Premier League survival fund. This one could go either way.