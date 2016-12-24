St Mary’s aiming to end Geordies dominance

St George’s and St Mary’s will battle it out for the honours in the 100th Cu-Plas Railway Cup final on Boxing Day.

The pair will go head-to-head on Monday afternoon at the Bowl with Geordies aiming for a record seventh Railway Cup title in a row.

Chris Bass Sr’s men will go into the encounter as favourites to pick up the silverware once again.

The Glencrutchery Road outfit triumphed in the pair’s sole meeting thus far this season 3-0 and, despite being plagued by injury problems, lead their opponents by nine points at the top of the Canada Life Premier League standings.

St George’s walking wounded are now beginning to return to fitness and Bass Sr should be spoilt for choice when naming his 16 for the game.

Reports from Kevin Middleton’s St Mary’s camp are also of a full-strength squad to choose from meaning this should be a late Christmas cracker at the national stadium.

Kick-off is 3pm.

