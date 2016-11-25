St Mary’s looking to hit back in top-flight title race

St Mary’s Canada Life Premier League title credentials face another stern examination this Saturday.

The Saints lost to Laxey 2-1 at the weekend and now trail leaders St George’s by five points at the head of the standings.

This time out, Kevin Middleton’s charges welcome fellow Cu-Plas Railway Cup semi-finalists Peel to the Bowl.

The Saints won the pair’s meeting earlier in the season 1-0 and should go into this game as marginal favourites.

The westerners have only picked up one point from their last three games and are badly missing the attacking threats of Lee Gale and Josh Kelly.

If Ash Webster returns this week though, the seventh-placed Sunset City side have the ability to turn around their recent run of bad form.

Only five points separate third from eighth, and two of the teams in that pack go head-to-head at the weekend.

Third-place Rushen host fifth-place St John’s at Croit Lowey in what should be another close game.

The pair have both won four of their last six, but home advantage might just give the Spaniards the edge over a Johnners side that won the reverse fixture 4-2.

Elsewhere, St George’s will be hoping to take advantage of any St Mary’s slip up to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The reigning champions host Douglas Athletic this week in what should be another three points for Chris Bass Sr’s men.

Athletic all but secured their top-flight survival last week with a 9-2 win over bottom side Ayre, but will struggle to get anything out of a Geordies side that has won 13 out of 14 this campaign.

The bottom two’s hopes of adding to their survival fund looks slim this weekend.

Rock bottom Ayre host DHSOB in what should be a fairly straightforward win for Wayne Kennedy’s Blackberry Lane outfit.

Union Mills, who currently sit in the division’s other ejector seat, welcome Laxey to Garey Mooar. The Miners will be on a high after beating St Mary’s last week and should have enough in their locker to edge past Mills.

Corinthians host Ramsey in the day’s final game aiming to maintain their form ahead of the Railway Cup semis.