St Mary’s suffer title setback

St Mary’s suffered a major setback in their quest to challenge for the Canada Life Premier League title when they crashed to defeat at Laxey on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints went into the game at Glen Road only two points adrift of leaders St George’s but, despite leading through Alex Harrison’s first half goal, succumbed to a 2-1 defeat courtesy of goals from Declan Cummins and Fraser Vaughan.

There was no such slip-up for Geordies as they eased to an 8-1 victory over Colby at the Station Fields where there was a rare hat-trick for Sean Quaye who was joined on the scoresheet by Joey Morling (2), Jonathan Quirk, Frank Jones and Ryan Kelly.

On the adjacent pitch at the Station Fields, Peel stopped a run of successive defeats as they held in-form Corinthians to a draw. Ryan Holdaway got the westerners off to the perfect start with a goal after only two minutes, but substitute Danny Oram’s second-half strike ensured a share of the spoils for the Whites.

Douglas Athletic were the biggest winners of the day as they moved to within touching distance of Premier League safety thanks to an emphatic 9-2 victory over bottom-of-the-table Ayre United, Martin Cowan leading the way with a four-goal haul.

Union Mills remain firmly in the bottom two after they went down fighting 3-1 at DHSOB, Craig Murphy sending Old Boys on their way with a brace, while Rushen United were in fine form as they brushed aside Ramsey 6-2 at Ballacloan thanks to goals from Jamie Johnston (2), Jack Saxon (2), Al Maitland and Ste Riding.

In JCK Division Two, Braddan bounced back from their first defeat of the season by getting the better of Pulrose United, Conor Dempsey, Andy Glover, Mark O’Neill and Jamie Spicer sealing a 4-1 win for the Swans

Castletown continue to lead the way at the top as they found their shooting boots at home to Governor’s Athletic, Dan McLaughlin’s hat-trick inspiring them to a 7-1 victory at the Stadium.

There were also plenty of goals at Ballafletcher where second-placed Douglas Royal kept up the pressure at the top with a 4-2 win over promotion rivals Foxdale, while Onchan leapfrogged the latter thanks to a 4-0 success over Douglas and District thanks to goals from Josh Brockbank (2), Kraig Marsh and Jack Powell.

A Stuart Morris double plus a Bobby Thorne strike ensured Marown edged past RYCOB 3-2 in a tight battle at the Memorial Playing Fields, with Jason Craine and Dylan Parish replying for the northerners.

In the other game in the second division, Gymns were comfortable winners away at Michael United as braces from Max Stokoe and Jordan Cooper plus goals from Tommy Callow and Jeremy Lovett sealed a 6-0 win.

Results from Saturday, November 19

Canada Life Premier League

Douglas Athletic 9-2 Ayre Utd

Colby 1-8 St George’s

Ramsey 2-6 Rushen

Peel 1-1 Corinthians

Laxey 2-1 St Mary’s

DHSOB 3-1 Union Mills

JCK Division Two

Braddan 4-1 Pulrose Utd

Castletown 7-1 Governor’s Athletic

Douglas and District 0-4 Onchan

Douglas Royal 4-2 Foxdale

Michael Utd 0-6 Gymns

Marown 3-2 RYCOB

Canada Life Combination One

St George’s 3-1 Colby

Rushen 6-0 Ramsey

Corinthians 5-1 Peel

Union Mills 2-8 DHSOB

St Mary’s 3-4 Laxey

JCK Combination Two

Pulrose Utd 2-5 Braddan

Governor’s Athletic 3-1 Castletown

Onchan 5-1 Douglas and District

Foxdale P-P Douglas Royal

Gymns P-P Michael Utd

RYCOB 0-3 Marown