Stuart Kneen to referee in north west leagues this season

Reigning Football Writers’ Referee of the Year Stuart Kneen is to officiate off-island this season on a regular basis.

The move has come about as the former Rushen player works towards his level 3 qualifications. At the moment officials in the island can only attain the lower 4i grade.

Speaking to Isle of Man Newspapers’ new Manx football podcast last week Kneen said: ‘I’m trying to work toward my level 3, which I can’t do here so that means games across.’

Kneen is keen to progress up the refereeing ladder beyond the level seven games he will be taking charge of this term: ‘There’s a long, long way and lots of hurdles to overcome before I’ll be officiating professional games, but the aim is to get as high as I can.’

‘At the end of last season I did half a dozen games up in Northumberland and Newcastle in the Northern League from which I got some good feedback.

‘I’ve now been added to the North West Counties Combined pool - thanks to help from Tommy Crowe and Neale Barry [FA Head of Senior Referee Development] and David Elleray at the English FA.’

‘I’ve already done a couple of games away this season - there was quite a bit of pressure as I was assessed in both, but again thankfully the feedback was good.’

‘If the assessments continue to go well hopefully I’ll continue to move up the ladder.’

Kneen says the standard of play isn’t to dissimilar to a top Canada Life Premier League fixture.

‘The standard isn’t much different to a top game over here - there’s just a bit more paperwork!’

‘It’s nice to turn up and not know all of the players - you don’t know who you are going to get the problems from which is quite refreshing’

‘I won’t be away every week, so hopefully I’ll still get a chance to do a couple of games a month over here.’

Kneen says hopefully a few more ex-players will follow his example and join the island’s band of men in black: ‘It’s got a bad reputation being a football official for some reason - in my opinion there’s not enough ex-players referring.

‘I finished playing and I wanted to stay in the game - I tried management and I tried being in charge of the combi, but wasn’t enjoying it.’

‘I thought I’d give refereeing a go so I messaged Tommy on the Monday and luckily the following weekend there was a level one course.’

‘The weekend following that I was in the middle of a Combination Two game between Colby and Ronaldsway - it was as quick as that!’

The 38-year-old was quick to pay tribute to those that have helped him on his rise up through the ranks:

‘The support from the Isle of Man Referees Society has been excellent.

‘Tommy [Crowe] was referee development officer when I first started and he’s been so supportive to me.

‘Any questions or problems I had I went straight to Tommy. Kevan Maitland as well has also been a big support, while our new RDO Scott Campion has always been there if I needed advice.’

‘Hopefully I’ll be the first of many Manx officials who try their hand off-island.’

Stuart is self-funding his trips and is keen to attract some sponsorship to help with the ongoing costs: ‘Tommy’s managed to rustle up a few pounds to help me, while some of the other referees have kindly agreed to donate their match fees to help me out.’

If anyone wants to help Stuart please email sportsdesk@newsiom.co.im and we’ll pass on your details.

l If you are interested in becoming a referee Campion is hoping to run a level one course next month.

Email scott.campion@ isleofmanfa.com for more information.

