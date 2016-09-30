Teams have Railway Cup qualification in their sights

As the weeks go by the race to be in the Canada Life Premier League’s top four at the season’s halfway stage continues to hot up.

St George’s and St Mary’s and look to have one foot in the Railway Cup’s semi-final draw, but who will take the Yuletide competition’s other two spots remains very much open to debate.

Laxey, who currently sit third, can take another big step toward qualification if they take some points from a visit to Blackberry Lane and DHSOB.

A win would move the Miners to within a point of St Mary’s, albeit having played two games more than Kevin Middleton’s Bowl outfit.

Old Boys, however, will be no pushovers having won their last two games.

Peel sit fourth and will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they travel to Douglas Athletic.

The westerners will, however, be looking over their shoulders at the chasing pack headed by St John’s and Rushen who they head by a point, but crucially have played a game more than.

The Pinks were beaten 10-0 at the weekend by Laxey and manager Brian Gartland will be aiming for a much improved performance this time out against the misfiring westerners.

Ayre will remain rooted to the foot of the standings even if they pick up an unlikely win at home to Rushen.

The Tangerines trail Colby by four points, but will do well to break their season duck against a Spaniards side still harbouring hopes of moving into the top four by the campaign’s 12-game mark.

League leaders St George’s can take advantage of St Mary’s week off to stretch their lead at the top.

Geordies’ seven-game winning streak has put them two points clear at the head of the standings.

This 100 per cent record will be put on the line against St John’s this weekend.

Ciaran McNulty returned to the Geordies squad last week, while Sean Quaye should return from suspension as they aim to stretch their lengthy unbeaten run at Glencrtuchery Road.

Corinthians trip to Union Mills and Ramsey’s visit to Colby have both been postponed. The latter because the northerners have three players in the Isle of Man FA’s County Youth Cup squad.