Three Railway Cup semi places remain up for grabs

The bun fight for Cu-Plas Railway Cup qualification once again takes centre stage in the Canada Life Premier League this Saturday.

League leaders St George’s booked their place in the Yuletide competition last weekend with victory over Rushen United.

Second-place St Mary’s require only four points from their remaining four first-half of the season games to join Geordies in the hat for the competition’s semi-finals. A trip to bottom side Ayre Utd this Saturday should cough up three points to see them all but home.

Who will join the two sets of Saints is up for conjecture with six teams still mathematically in with a shot of finding their way into the top four at the campaign’s halfway stage.

Peel and DHSOB are the outside bets. The pair faced off last week with Old Boys edging the encounter to revive their faint Railway Cup hopes. A home game against Ramsey should yield a win for the Blackberry Lane side to keep them in the hunt for at least another week.

After the aforementioned defeat, Peel need to win both their two final games to count if they are to scrape in. That will be easier said than done though with a trip to a Laxey side who sit third in the table on the agenda this weekend.

Rushen and St John’s also remain in contention. The Spaniards should add three points to their qualification fund with second bottom Colby the visitors to Croit Lowey, while the Johnners face a slightly trickier test with an away day at Douglas Athletic.

Corinthians, who have played a couple of games less than most, are the other team who could yet make it into semi-final draw, but face St George’s this time out.