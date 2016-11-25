Three teams battle it out to take over at top

Once again it could be all change at the top of the table in JCK Division Two, with league leaders Castletown enjoying a week off.

Town currently sit a point clear of Douglas Royal who will leapfrog them should they get the better of Gymns in Tromode on Saturday afternoon. That will be no mean feat as Gymns are a tricky side, but the latter’s inconsistency coupled with Royal’s goalscoring prowess suggests that the visitors will be favourites to win.

Should the Whites slip up then it is Braddan who will most likely capitalise as they travel to Bemahague to take on Governor’s Athletic, a game which they will be expected to win quite comfortably, although Tony Sewell’s men have already caused a few upsets this season so you can’t rule them out.

The fourth team that could conceivably find themselves top of the pile by Saturday tea-time is Onchan and the in-form Os will be red hot favourites to claim all three points on offer at home to Malew.

Douglas and District will be hoping to complete a memorable double when they travel to Billy Goat Park to take on Foxdale. The sides met in August when the Noble’s Park outfit stunned the promotion hopefuls by grabbing the lion’s share of seven goals in a superb 4-3 victory.

With Foxdale now winless in four games, D&D will be hoping to spoil the party once again.

An interesting game is in prospect at Springfield Road where Pulrose United entertain in-form Marown, while RYCOB host bottom-of-the-table Michael United.