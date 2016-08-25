Tierney called up to Scotland squad for World Cup qualifier

Isle of Man-born professional footballer Kieran Tierney has been called up to the Scotland squad to face Malta in next month’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The 19-year-old full-back has been a sensation for Celtic since making his debut for the Scottish Premier League champions in May last year.

Since then, he has established himself in the Bhoys’ first team as his virtuoso attacking displays and full-blooded defending have won over the hearts of the Celtic fans.

The teenager was rewarded with a call-up to the senior Scotland squad in March, making his international bow in a 1-0 win against Denmark.

Tierney then went on to score his first goal for the Glasgow club on the final day of the 2015-16 campaign against Motherwell before being named as the Scottish Football Association’s Young Player of the Year.

Tierney’s meteoric rise was rewarded with a new five-year at the club and, despite manager Ronny Deila being replaced by former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, the Douglas-born teenager has started this season in fine form.

As such, Tierney has once again been named in Gordon Strachan’s national squad which will kick off Scotland’s campaign to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The match with Malta takes place on the evening of Sunday, September 4 and will be played at the national stadium in Ta’Qali.

Not content with that, Tierney has just helped Celtic qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stages in dramatic fashion.

The Scottish outfit were drawn against Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the third round of qualifying and appeared on course to progress when they won the first leg 5-2 at Celtic Park on Wednesday last week.

However, the return leg at the Turner Stadium in Beersheba on Tuesday evening proved to be a tense and nervy time for the Bhoys. Celtic fell behind midway through the half and, when the Israeli team netted a second after the break to reduce the aggregate score to a single goal, things weren’t looking good.

Despite a nervy finale though, the Bhoys held on to progress 5-4 on aggregate and book their place in the group stages, the draw for which takes place today, Thursday.

Speaking to www.celticfc.net, a delighted Tierney commented: ‘Madness, that’s all I can say to describe that. We’re through and that’s all that really matters.

‘It was nervous for everybody and it must have been dreadful for the fans to watch the last half-hour but we’re through and that’s what matters. You’re obviously hoping for a better performance but at this stage you’d rather just get through than play well.

‘It’s amazing. There are a lot of boys here who haven’t played in the Champions League yet so it’s big for us all and it’s an experience we are all looking forward to.

‘Credit goes to everybody in the changing room and all the work that gets done behind the scenes for the players. It’s brilliant.

‘Getting to the Champions League must be the top. As a 19-year-old it’s hard for me coming into situations like this as I only have experience of the Europa League, but to be in the Champions League at 19 and get the chance to play in all six games is a dream.

‘The manager has been great with everybody, I’m grateful he’s playing me and hopefully I can continue to impress him and keep playing well.’