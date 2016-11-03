Tierney out for two months

Manx-born Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney has been rocked by an ankle injury that will see him miss two months of the season.

The Glasgow club has confirmed that the 19-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage in training last week.

This means Tierney, who has been ever-present for the Hoops this season, will miss the club’s forthcoming Champions League game with Manchester City as well as the Scottish League Cup final with Aberdeen on November 27.

It also rules him out of Scotland manager Gordon Strachan’s plans for the forthcoming World Cup qualifier with England on November 11.

Celtic boss Brendan Rogers told BBC Sport: ‘It is a big blow because he has been absolutely brilliant for us.

Speaking about the injury the former Liverpool manager added: ‘It came as a bit of a shock for us all really. It was just a nothing challenge. He came in to slide for the ball and landed awkwardly.

‘He is a positive kid. He will come back stronger and a better player.’