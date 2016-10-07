Top sides dominate TotW

The latest Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week has gone true to form, with all of the players coming from four of the current top five teams in the Premier League.

The only top side not represented in the hypothetical XI is St Mary’s who enjoyed a free week on Saturday, with the entire line-up being made up of stars from St George’s, Laxey, Rushen United and Peel.

Donning the goalkeeper gloves in Team of the Week is a player normally found further up the pitch, namely Christian Penswick who deputised for the absent Danny Mead and Andy Ball during Laxey’s 3-2 victory at DHSOB.

The former Ayre United man shone in between the sticks for the Miners and pulled off several impressive saves as the Glen Road side claimed a hard-fought win.

Lining up in a three-man defence ahead of Penswick are Peel duo Dominic McGreevy and Daniel Lace, as well as ex-Sunset City maestro Johnny Myers for St George’s. The westerners returned to winning ways with a 5-1 success over newly-promoted Douglas Athletic and McGreevy helped himself to a goal as he and veteran Lace produced impressive performances at the back.

With the returning Sean Quaye partnering Jack McVey in the heart of Geordies’ defence, Myers was deployed in a slightly more advanced role for the Saints during their 3-0 win over St John’s.

Despite seeing a penalty saved by Damyan Petkov, Myers opened the scoring with a brilliant first-half free-kick and was one of Geordies’ standout players at Glencrutchery Road, thus earning his third Team of the Week appearance of the season.

Also receiving his third call-up is Marc Kelly who made it back-to-back TotW places thanks his two-goal salvo for Peel in the aforementioned win over Athletic.

Joining him in a crowded midfield are Laxey’s Fraser Vaughan, who was also amongst the goals at the weekend, alongside Rushen duo Jack Saxon and Stephen Riding as well as Old Boys’ Josh Thomas.

Riding and Saxon both netted braces for the Spaniards as they crushed bottom-of-the-table Ayre United 9-0 in Andreas. Despite later being sent off for two bookable offences, Vaughan claimed two goals as he helped Laxey claim an impressive win at Blackberry Lane. Also shining in that game was Thomas who was DHSOB’s standout player as they staged a stirring second-half comeback.

Shaun Kelly grabbed the winner in the same contest and bagged the man-of-the-match honours to earn his first Team of the Week appearance of the season.

Joining Kelly up front in the latest line-up is Sam Caine who continues to shine in the absence of Calum Morrissey and Ciaran McNulty for St George’s. Caine was at the double against St John’s on Saturday to take his league tally to 12 goals and bag the man-of-the-match honours as well. His latest call-up means Caine is now leading the way in terms of TotW appearances this season with four, ahead of Myers, Marc Kelly and St Mary’s defender Alex Harrison all on three.

Claiming the refereeing honours for this first time this season is Manx football’s favourite moustache aficionado, Tony McMeiken, who impressed during the Douglas Athletic v Peel clash.

TEAM CHECK

Goalkeeper

Christian Penswick (Laxey)

Team of the Week apps: 2

Defence

Dominic McGreevy (Peel) TotW apps: 2

Johnny Myers (St George’s) TotW apps: 3

Daniel Lace (Peel) TotW apps: 1

Midfield

Josh Thomas (DHSOB) TotW apps: 2

Jack Saxon (Rushen Utd) TotW apps: 2

Fraser Vaughan (Laxey) TotW apps: 1

Marc Kelly (Peel) TotW apps: 3

Stephen Riding (Rushen Utd) TotW apps: 1

Attack

Shaun Kelly (Laxey) TotW apps: 1

Sam Caine (St George’s) TotW apps: 4

Referee

Tony McMeiken (Douglas Athletic v Peel)

RotW apps: 1