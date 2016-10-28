Top two battle it out for honours in Division Two

There’s a huge clash taking place in JCK Division Two this weekend when the top two sides, Braddan and Foxdale, go head-to-head at Victoria Road.

Long-time leaders Braddan are currently ahead by virtue of a vastly superior goal difference but also have two games in hand which means that victory this weekend could see them take a big step towards promotion and the title.

The visitors will certainly be up for this clash though and, after throwing away a two-goal lead late on against Castletown last time out, the Billy Goat Park side know that they can ill afford many more slip-ups. It will be interesting to see how Braddan respond as well, having dropped their first points of the season in a 1-1 draw against an impressive Onchan side on Saturday.

Eleswhere in the second division, there’s another intriguing game taking place in Crosby where Marown and Onchan go toe-to-toe hoping to continue their recent resurgences. Likewise, a close game could be in atore at The Stadium where Castletown host Gymns, while free-scoring Douglas Royal face a potentially tricky task at home to Douglas and District. Governor’s Athletic face a tough match against top-four hopefuls RYCOB while the bottom two, Michael Utd and Malew, do battle at Balleira Road.