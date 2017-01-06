Top two battle it out in Div 2

The Manx football leagues swing back into life this weekend with the first fixtures of the new year.

Taking top billing in JCK Division Two is a mouth-watering clash between the top two sides at The Stadium, where second-placed Castletown host leaders Douglas Royal.

The Whites currently boast a two-point cushion over Town and crucially have a game in hand, therefore the southerners will know that they can ill-afford any slip-ups if they are to remain within touching distance of the pacesetters.

The reverse fixture was actually postponed so there is no indication which way this contest could go. Home advantage may play its part, but Royal just about edge the form book so may fancy their chances in what is sure to be an intriguing match.

Another good game could be in store in the north of the island where RYCOB host in-form Onchan. Youthie have endured a somewhat frustrating season so far and lie down in ninth place, however the northerners have recorded some excellent results along the way, most notably a 2-0 win over then leaders Braddan and just losing by the odd goal in seven against Royal.

Onchan have been one of this season’s surprise packages and remain well on course to fight for possible promotion at the end of the campaign.

The Os currently lie fourth and have won their last five games in a row so will certainly be confident of adding another victory to that fine run.

Should Onchan lose in Ramsey then Foxdale could leapfrog them into the top four with victory away at Gymns, although that will be easier said than done.

Expected by many to challenge for promotion, Foxdale went through a bit of a sticky patch just before Christmas with two defeats and two draws, but ended that run with an emphatic 6-1 win over Malew last time out.

Gymns are only two points adrift of the Billy Goat Park outfit though and will pose a significant threat to this weekend’s opponents. The sides last met in September when Foxdale came from behind to win 3-2, so another close game could be in store this weekend.

Third-placed Braddan lie two points behind Castletown but have two games in hand on the Mets and one on leaders Royal, so will still be considered by many as favourites for the league title.

Standing in their way this weekend is a Michael United side which is propping up the rest of the division with one point to its name from their 17 games played.

Elsewhere in the division, a close game could unfold at Bemahague where Governor’s Athletic host Douglas and District, Malew travel to Springfield Road to take on sixth-placed Pulrose United.