TotW net 15 goals between them

St George’s winger Chris Bass Jr makes his sixth Team of the Week appearance of the campaign after impressing for the Canada Life Premier League leaders on Saturday.

The in-form wideman netted a hat-trick as the league pacesetters beat Douglas Athletic 7-0 to notch up their 14th win of the season.

Bass Jr is joined in an attacking-looking five-man midfield by Jack Saxon (Rushen), Matty Skillicorn (Laxey), Daniel Bell (Peel) and Josh Ridings (Corinthians). The latter struck twice as the Whites warmed up for this weekend’s Railway Cup semi-final against St Mary’s with a 5-2 win against Ramsey.

Saxon, Bell and Skillicorn were also all on the scoresheet in their respective games.

The mercurial Saxon, who makes his fifth TotW outing of the term, struck as the Spaniards beat mid-table St John’s 2-0 to stay third in the standings.

Peel skipper Daniel Bell opened the scoring in the westerners’ encounter with St Mary’s, which the latter battled back in to draw 3-3.

Ex-Ramsey winger Skillicorn continued his return from injury with a goal as the Miners beat struggling Union Mills 8-0 at Garey Mooar.

Skillicorn’s team-mate Joe Walters joins him in the hypothetical XI after the teenager impressed for Steve Moran’s side against the Millers.

Partnering the TotW debutant up front is DHSOB targetman Craig Murphy who enjoyed a bountiful trip to Andreas on Saturday.

Murphy netted four goals as Old Boys triumphed 4-2 over bottom side Ayre.

There’s more goals in the TotW’s back three.

St Mary’s roving full-back Harry Weatherill capped a Man of the Match performance against Peel with an 80th minute equaliser to earn his side a share of the spoils.

Fellow defender Jack McVey was also on the scoresheet at the weekend, while also helping his side to keep a clean sheet at the other end of the pitch as Geordies triumphed over DAFC.

Corinthians’ Stewart Smith is the only outfield member of the line-up not to have found the back of the net on Saturday. Smith impressed as the Whites edged past a spirited Ramsey 5-2 at Ballafletcher.

Claiming the goalkeeping gloves this week is Laxey’s Andy Ball for a third time this campaign.

The Miners stopper made some smart saves in the first half of the Greens’ encounter with Union Mills.

The Referee of the Week honours go to David Murphy after he had a good game with the whistle as Rushen beat St John’s.

Team of the Week 26/11/16

Goalkeeper:

Andy Ball (Laxey)TotW apps this season: 3

Defence: Jack McVey (St G’s) TotW apps: 4

Stewart Smith (Corinthians) TotW apps: 1

Harry Weatherill (St Mary’s)TotW apps: 2

Midfield:

Daniel Bell (Peel)TotW apps: 1

Matty Skillicorn (Laxey)TotW apps: 2

Josh Ridings (Corinthians)TotW apps: 3

Jack Saxon (Rushen)TotW apps: 5

Chris Bass Jr (St George’s)TotW apps: 6

Attack:

Craig Murphy (DHSOB)TotW apps: 2

Joe Walters (Laxey) TotW apps: 1

Ref: Dave Murphy (Rushen v St John’s)RotW apps: 2