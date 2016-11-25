Two is this week’s magic number

Two is the magic number for several of those within the latest Isle of Man Newspapers Team of the Week.

Five of the hypothetical XI plus the Referee of the Week are all making their second appearance of the Canada Life Premier League season.

Laxey goalkeeper Andy Ball is among the aforementioned quintet after he produced an impressive performance between the sticks as title contenders St Mary’s were beaten 2-1 at Glen Road.

In front of the former RYCOB stopper is a three-man backline that is made up of Daniel Lace (Peel), Iain Ramsay (DHSOB) and Sean Quaye (St George’s).

Lace makes his second TotW outing of the term after the veteran full-back produced a Man of the Match showing in the westerners’ 1-1 draw with in-form Corinthians.

Centre-back Ramsay was one of Old Boys’ better turns as they overcame second-bottom Union Mills 3-1 at Blackberry Lane.

Quaye was Geordies’ unlikely goalscoring hero as the league leaders beat Colby 8-1 at the Station Fields. The former Isle of Man FA skipper bagged a hat-trick as Geordies opened up a five-point gap at the head of the standings.

In midfield, Quaye’s Geordies’ team-mate Joey Morling is joined by DHSOB’s David Quirk, Corinthians Phil Kelly and Laxey skipper Fraser Vaughan.

Morling makes his first TotW appearance of the campaign of the season after helping put Colby to the sword.

Quirk was on the scoresheet in Old Boys victory over Mills, while second-timer Vaughan grabbed the winner as Laxey inflicted St Mary’s second defeat of the season.

Kelly came on at half-time as Corinthians battled back from a goal down to earn a point from their encounter with Peel in Colby.

The TotW’s three-man attack have all appeared already this season.

Rushen’s mercurial attacker Jack Saxon earns his fourth TotW call-up after netting a brace as the Spaniards completed a league double over Ramsey at Ballacloan.

Also at the double in that 6-2 win was Saxon’s team-mate Jamie Johnston who struck twice in the northern capital to earn his second TotW stripes of the sesaon.

The top-flight’s highest individual scorer on Saturday was Douglas Athletic’s Martin Cowan.

The Pinks targetman lands his second TotW call-up of the season after hitting four as bottom side Ayre were beaten 9-2 at Springfield Road.

The Referee of the Week honours go to John McCallum after he enjoyed a good game in the middle as Laxey played hosts to St Mary’s.

Team of the Week 19/11/16

Goalkeeper:

Andy Ball (Laxey) TotW apps: 2

Defence: Iain Ramsay (DHSOB) TotW apps: 1

Sean Quaye (St George’s) TotW apps: 4

Daniel Lace (Peel) TotW apps: 2

Midfield:

Joey Morling (St George’s) TotW apps: 1

Phil Kelly (Corinthians)TotW apps: 1

Fraser Vaughan (Laxey)TotW apps: 2

David Quirk (DHSOB)TotW apps: 1

Attack:

Jack Saxon (Rushen)TotW apps: 4

Martin Cowan (Douglas Athletic)TotW apps: 2

Jamie Johnston (Rushen)TotW apps: 2

Referee:

John McCallum (Laxey v St Mary’s)RotW apps: 2