Two new faces in latest Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week

There are a couple of new faces in the latest installment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week.

The second weekend of fixtures in the Canada Life Premier League saw a plethora of high-scoring games, with no fewer than 40 goals being scored across the six matches.

As such, the hypothetical XI takes on an attacking look in a 3-4-3 formation, with two of those midfielders pushed slightly further up the pitch in advanced positions.

With so many goals being scored across the island, there was only one clean sheet kept in the top flight on Saturday, therefore St George’s goalkeeper Andy Perry dons the TotW gloves after shutting out Colby in his side’s 9-0 demolition of the league newcomers.

In front of Perry, the Geordies number one is joined by one of his fellow Glencrutchery Road stars in Johnny Myers, as well as a former team-mate in the shape of Alex Harrison while the back three is completed by Alex Maitland.

Myers continued his fine goalscoring start to the season and, having just missed out on last week’s TotW, the centre-back gets the nod this week after he netted twice against Colby.

His ex-defensive cohort Harrison now plies his trade at St Mary’s and helped his new team remain at the top of the table following a hard-fought 2-1 victory at home to Laxey, their third successive win.

Like Myers, Maitland only just missed out on a place in the first Team of the Week of the fledgling football season but this week makes the cut after a fine game for the Spaniards during their 5-1 win over Ramsey at Croit Lowey.

One of the aforementioned new faces takes his place in midfield, namely Jonathan Lund who starred during St George’s rout of the Moonlighters. In what is believed to be only his second season in Manx football, Lund impressed in the heart of midfield and helped himself to a goal against the southerners.

Joining him in the centre of the pitch is Maitland’s team-mate Matty Lamb as well as two Peel players who grabbed joint man of the match honours against Corinthians.

Lamb was in good fettle in front of goal on Saturday as he bagged a brace for the southerners in their dominant win over Ramsey to help Rushen remain second in the table.

The Spaniards held title hopefuls Peel to a draw last week but the westerners bounced back by overcoming a resilient Corinthians side 6-4 at Ballafletcher, with both Kelly and Christian playing a key role in the win.

Kelly pulled the strings in midfield and had a hand in several goals thanks to the pin-point accuracy of his trusty left foot, while Christian proved a handful for the Whites defence throughout and scored the vital fifth goal late on to break Corinthians’ resistance.

The second of this week’s new faces takes his place up front in the attacking trio.

Martin Cowan claimed the man of the match honours as he helped Premier League newcomers Douglas Athletic record their first ever victory in the top flight, a 6-2 win at Ayre United which saw them leap into the top half of the table.

Joining him in the attacking third are two other players who led the line well for their respective teams on Saturday, Luke Booth and Darren Hudgeon.

Booth helped Union Mills continue their unbeaten start to the season by grabbing a first-half goal during their 2-2 draw at home to DHSOB, a result which leaves the Garey Mooar outfit flying high in fifth place.

Old Boys’ former striker Hudgeon made the switch from Blackberry Lane to the Bowl during the summer and has already settled in well, grabbing his second and third goals during the Saints’ aforementioned victory over Laxey to take his place in Team of the Week.

Claiming the second refereeing honours of the new season is Andrew Lodge who impressed in the middle during the Ayre United v Douglas Athletic game in Andreas.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Goalkeeper

Andy Perry

Defence

Alex Maitland (Rushen)

Alex Harrison (St Mary’s)

Johnny Myers (St George’s)

Midfield

Johnny Lund (St George’s)

Marc Kelly (Peel)

Matty Lamb (Rushen)

Kerron Christian (Peel)

Attack

Darren Hudgeon (St Mary’s)

Luke Booth (Union Mills)

Martin Cowan (Douglas Athletic)

Referee

Andrewe Lodge

(Ayre Utd v Douglas Athletic)