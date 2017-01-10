Union Mills have points deduction reversed

Union Mills’ first team has had the three points it was docked by the Isle of Man FA’s league management committee in November reinstated.

The Millers were hit by the penalty after they were deemed to have fielded ineligible players in their Canada Life Premier League match with Colby in August.

However, the Garey Mooar outfit appealed the ruling and, having reviewed the initial decision, the FA disciplinary committee has now reinstated the points, instead imposing a £50 fine.

The Millers, who won the season opener against the southerners, will still have to replay the fixture against the Moonlighters on a date to be confirmed.

The ruling has boosted the side’s chances of staving off Premier League relegation.

Mills now sit second-bottom of the top-flight standings on five points, seven behind third-bottom Ramsey and safety.

The Millers have played 16 games, one less than Ramsey, but have a tough run with matches to come against Corinthians, St Mary’s, St John’s, Peel and champions elect St George’s.

However, Neil Akkulugadu’s team have also got to play fourth-from-bottom Colby twice along with already-relegated Ayre United.

These will be the key fixtures if Mills are going to catch the teams above them and extend their tenure in the Premier League for another season.