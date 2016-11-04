Union Mills hit by points deduction in top flight

Union Mills have been plunged into the Canada Life Premier League’s relegation zone after they were hit by a three-point deduction by the Isle of Man FA.

The Millers were handed the penalty after it emerged they fielded two ineligible players in the opening game of the season against Colby.

Mills won the game in question 1-0, but have now lost the points in addition to the three-point penalty, and will now have to replay the fixture.

The deduction leaves Mills second bottom in the standings on two points, two behind third-bottom Colby and safety.

The Millers’ first team aren’t the only side to fall foul of the FA’s disciplinary committee.

Fellow Premier League side Ayre have also been zapped with a three-point deduction, also for fielding an ineligible player.

This leaves the Tangerines, who have yet to gain a point this season, further adrift at the foot of the top-flight standings.

Michael United, Ramsey and Union Mills’ combination teams have also been rocked by points deductions.

Combination Two side Michael have accrued a three-point deduction for fielding a non-registered player as have Combination One team Mills.

Ramsey have received a three-point penalty for failing to fulfil a league fixture. Clubs have the opportunity to appeal the decisions.

l Two games were called off on Saturday afternoon after the appointed officials failed to notify the Referees’ Society that they were unavailable.