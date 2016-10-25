Weekend’s football pages

Following a problem during printing of the Isle of Man Examiner, Tuesday’s edition of the paper did not have the football spread included.

As such, the reports, results, league tables and photographs from the weekend’s action will be included in this week’s Manx Independent which goes on sale on Thursday morning.

The original pages (in PDF format) from the Examiner are available for your perusal at the following link: http://www2.iomtoday.co.uk/pdfs/FootballPages_251016.pdf

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.