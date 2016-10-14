Whites begin fundraising with aim of building stand for Louis

One of the fundraisers behind attempts to build a stand in memory of Corinthians’ captain Louis Thornton has been surprised by the impressive response to the campaign.

Adam Watterson, who has been helping to co-ordinate the bid to raise £5,000 to help erect a stand at Ballafletcher, said: ‘It has surprised me the amount of donations we have received in such a short space of time.

‘We raised almost £2,500 in two days. Even before setting up the justgiving page we had been approached by other clubs in the island, such as DHSOB and Douglas Athletic, asking about donations and how they could assist with fundraising.

‘It truly does feel like the whole island footballing community has come together at this difficult time.’

A few days on the total stands at nearly £4,000. Nevertheless Watterson, who played for the club with Louis since under-10s level, said this is only the start of the fundraising needed to build the structure on the bank, at the Noble’s Hospital end of the Corinthians’ pitch.

‘The committee had previously looked at examples of stands as part of the Ballafletcher move so we had a general idea of costs and the styles of stands that were available.

‘For the moment, the structure is still to be confirmed and is reliant upon planning approval.

‘The cost of the stand will be approximately £30,000 and the justgiving crowdfunding campaign has given us a great start to achieving our target.

‘We are still on the lookout for corporate sponsors or donations which will help us move closer to our goal – we could perhaps offer companies the opportunity to buy a seat.

‘In addition to the 26th minute applause that was arranged for Louis at the Riverside Stadium a few weeks ago, we are also in contact with Middlesbrough FC to see if a charity football game could be organised.

‘There will definitely be more fundraising events over the coming months. Some of the ideas that have been suggested are a 24-hour sponsored football game, entering the Parish Walk, raffles and we may even have friends climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.’

The initial idea to build a memorial stand came from a players’ discussion at a Corinthians’ committee meeting held shortly after Louis passed away.

‘It seemed like a very fitting tribute considering the contribution that Louis made to the club and how big a part the club played in Louis’s life.’ Watterson continued.

‘The Thornton family are completely supportive and fully behind the idea.

‘Corinthians played a massive part in Louis and his family’s lives. Louis’s dad Andy is the first-team manager.

‘Louis’s family and friends have visited the pitch almost daily since Louis passed away; the flowers and messages left on the pitch over the last few weeks have really brought strength and love when it was needed most which just reaffirms why the memorial stand at the pitch is so important.

‘We would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their kind messages, flowers, and football memorabilia placed on the pitch over the past few weeks.

‘We would also like to thank everyone for their generous donations thus far.’

Search ‘inmemoryoflouisthornton’ on justgiving.com to make a donation.