Women’s football: Colby stay top

Colby maintained pole position in the Regency Travel Women’s League on Sunday after defeating Laxey 4-3 at Glen Road.

The southerners had a 3-1 half-time lead, but the Miners hit back after the break to make it 3-3. Kayleigh Callow netted the winner for the Arbory side in the 78th minute.

Also on target for the southerners were Mel McKnight with a brace (including one from the penalty spot) and Amy Speed.

Laxey’s reply came in the form of strikes from Claire Sproule-Craine, Alex Honour and Kathryn Craine. It’s Colby’s best run in the league since they entered women’s football, winning four consecutive matches.

Elsewhere, Douglas Royal registered the biggest win of the afternoon, defeating Gymnasium 20-1 at Ballafletcher. Holly Stephens (5), Donna Shimmin (4), Alannah Hall (4), Becci Pate (3), Bekkie Colquitt (2), Zoe Hawley and Leanne Quayle netted for the Whites, the Tromode side response came via a Sheree Crowe strike.

Also at Ballafletcher, Corinthians defeated Douglas Athletic 11-0. Shelley Simpson (3) Lydia Shaw, Chloe Teare, Jade Burden, Holly Sumner, Sarah Kerford, Anna Dillon, Sian Smith (pen) and an own goal scored for the Whites.

In the remaining match that was played at Station Fields, Colby, Peel defeated DHSOB 5-1. With a scores level at 1-1 at the break, Kira Buchan (3) and Emma Nudd (2) bagged for the westerners, the Blackberry Lane side reply came via a Georgia Quayle effort.

A full round-up of all the women’s football will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.