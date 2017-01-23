Women’s football: Corinthians v Royal in Floodlit Cup final

Holders Corinthians and Douglas Royal will contest the 18th Regency Travel-sponsored Floodlit Cup final on Sunday after both recorded 5-1 victories over Peel and Laxey respectively in the competition’s semis.

Six-time winners Douglas Royal led 2-1 at the break against 10-player Laxey, with Rebecca Cole, Donna Shimmin (pen), Kym Hicklin, Leanne Quayle and Alannah Hall on target for Royal.

The Miners found the net via an Alex Honour’s first-half free-kick.

Goals from Jade Burden (3), Chloe Teare and Lauren Christian secured five-time winners Corinthians’ passage into the final. The western response came via a Sarah O’Reilly strike in the closing stages.

This will be the seventh time the two sides have contested the final of this competition.

A full round plus a preview of the forthcoming Floodlit Cup final will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.