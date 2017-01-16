Women’s football: Peel and Corinthians into Floodlit Cup semis

Peel and Corinthians secured the remaining Regency Travel sponsored Flood-lit Cup semi-final berths with 8-0 and a 4-0 victories over DHSOB and Colby respectively on Sunday.

Peel led 5-0 at half-time, Kira Buchan (3), Maxine Smalley (2) Beck Corkish, Emma Nudd and Eleanor Gawne were on target for the westerners, the latter making her debut for the Douglas Road outfit.

Corinthians led 3-0 at the break - Lauren Christian, Holly Sumner, Kiera Morgan and Jade Burden were on target for the Whites.

The semi-final draw will take place on Manx Radio tonight (Monday) at 5.15pm. Corinthians, Peel, Douglas Royal and Laxey are the teams in the hat.

A full round-up will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.