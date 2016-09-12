Women’s football: Royal start season with derby win

The 18th Manx women’s football season kicked off on Sunday.

Top billing went to the Ballafletcher derby which saw Douglas Royal beat Corinthians 2-0 on their own turn. With both goals intact at half-time, Sarah Breen gave Royal the lead in the 50th minute, before Rebecca Cole scored a second in the closing stages.

Champions’ Peel started their league title defence with an 8-4 win over Colby at Station Road.

Leading 6-3 at the break, Emma Nudd (4), Kira Buchan (3) and Emily Jones were on target for the westerners. The southern response came via strikes from Amy Speed (2), Sara Ismail-Sutton and Meg Mullinor.

DHSOB registered a 3-0 win over Gymnasium at Tromode thanks to two own goals and a spectacular Becky Watterson free-kick.

Gymnasium are very much a new look outfit this year with a number of players transferring to other clubs.

The match involving Laxey and Douglas Athletic was postponed.

A full round-up will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.