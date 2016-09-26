Women’s football: Wins for Colby and newcomers Laxey

Colby moved into pole position of the Regency Travel Women’s League following a 7-0 victory over Douglas Athletic at the Station Playing Fields.

Leading 5-0 at the break, Kayleigh Callow (3) Amy Speed (2), Courtney Hall and Mel McKnight were on target for the southerners.

Laxey made their return to the women’s football fold with a 4-0 victory over Gymnasium. Leading 1-0 at the break, Kathryn Craine (2), Alex Shimmin (pen) and Sherry Meusua scored for the Miners.

The matches involving Douglas Royal v DHSOB and Corinthians v Peel were postponed.

A full round-up of all the women’s football will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.