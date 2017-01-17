Woods Cup draw

Douglas Athletic skipper James Aire lifts the GH Corlett Woods Cup in 2015

The draw for the preliminary round of the GH Corlett Woods Cup was made over the weekend.

Woods Cup preliminary round draw:

Malew v Gymns

Pulrose Utd v Michael Utd

Marown v Onchan

Braddan v Foxdale

Governors Athletic

v Douglas & District

Ties to be played on Saturday, February 18,

