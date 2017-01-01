Your chance to win copy of Soccer With Three Legs

Football statisticians Eric Clague and Paul Hatton produced a superb 214-page book marking 125 years of football in the Isle of Man in 2012.

As a special offer, the A4-sized books are for sale at a special offer price of £5 from reception at Isle of Man Newspapers on Peel Road, next to Pulrose Bridge.

The authors have kindly offered to make a donation to Hospice IoM in memory of Sam Kenny and Jamie Carr from the proceeds.

For your chance to win a copy of the book, email your answers to this quiz to sportsdesk@newsiom.co.im

1, Which club occupied one of the relegation places at Xmas in 2015 but survived the drop at the end of the 2015-16 season ?

2, Which referee controlled his 1,200th official match in December 2015 and is one of only four to have refereed all senior cup finals?

3, A Lisa Costain goal helped which club win the Woman’s Floodlit Cup final in February?

4, What was the scoreline as Teesside beat the Isle of Man in the FA Inter-League Cup in February at Peel?

5, Which Manx-born full-back made Gordan Strachan’s Scotland senior squad in March?

6, Which struggling Division Two side lost out at Laxey 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup despite taking the lead?

7, Which club eventually ended Douglas Athletic’s 100 per cent record in March by holding them at home?

8, Who netted a consolation goal for Peel in the delayed Railway Cup final held at the Bowl in April?

9, Which club won the Cowell Cup in May beating Castletown in the final 2-0 ?

10, Who received the Football Writers Footballer of the Year Award in May having finished clear of Ashley Webster?

11, Who won the Manx Independent Silver Boot in May having scored 48 goals ?

12, Who made his 500th appearance for Laxey in a 3-3 draw against rivals Ramsey?

13, Sam Kenny passed away in November. He won League titles with DHSOB, Gymns, St Mary’s and which other club?

14, Which Ramsey-born footballer played for Curzon Ashton in the FA Cup?

15. Which company replaced Paddy Power as the sponsors of the FA Cup in December?