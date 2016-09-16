Bacchas aiming to continue ominous record at Castletown

It’s all to play for with action across all five Manx senior and under-16 mixed hockey leagues this weekend.

First up on Saturday afternoon, Partitionware Castletown Celts host their most troublesome of guests in Ramsey Crookall Bacchanalians A. Defending champions Bacchas have a wonderful record against Mike Taylor’s southern club, having hit 20 goals in their two games last year.

The reds side contains some excellent defenders, but only the most ardent of Town supporters could see them keeping the attacking threats of Andy Whiting, Kim Carney and Jamie Brown at bay. Bacchas will fully expect to take the two points from this one.

In the other game in the division, league leaders Bacchas B will look to maintain their strong start but will come up against Nick Hamer’s fiercely-determined Harlequins side.

Both sides play at a frenetic pace and played some excellent hockey in their opening fixtures last weekend. This one is too close to call, but should be a thrilling watch.

PwC Mixed Division One next and another game well worth viewing as LJ Ramsey aim to continue their quest to get back to the Premier League against Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.

The fixture list hasn’t been kind to the All Blacks, with probably their toughest two games immediately and they will want to get something out of this one.

Also chasing promotion is Dave Hall’s Crowe Morgan Valkyrs B who will start as favourites against Vikings C, having beaten their second team last week.

They would be wise not to underestimate Ian Perry’s side though, who made a fine start with victory last week.

Saracens Sabres and Bacchas C will look to get their campaigns up and running in the final game, as they seek their first points of the season.

Two of the top three go head to head in PwC Mixed Division Three, as Castletown Cammags take on Tim Leeming’s Colts side in what promises to be a tight affair.

The victors will most probably find themselves at the top of the league jointly with early pace-setters Ramsey Ravens, although Harlequins Colts will aim to spring a surprise on the greens.

Jenny Lantry takes her Ramsey Rookies side out west to face Valkyrs C and will be aiming head back north with the spoils.

Finally to PwC Mixed Division Three where the top two of Valkyrs D and Castletown Southerners go head-to-head. Having each won their first fixture, both will be looking to make it two out of two.

Rounding off Division Three, Harlequins B will aim to get the better of Saracens Sharks in their first game of the season.DAVE CLARK-WILSON